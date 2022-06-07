Donbas WW1 warfare and Britons in Ukraine rebel court - round-up
As Russia continues its relentless bombardment of parts of eastern Ukraine, a military analyst has told the BBC that fighting in the Donbas region has settled into a rhythm which resembles World War One trench warfare.
Justin Crump said Russia appears to have a slight advantage, but is "lucky to capture a field in 24 hours".
Meanwhile, the bodies of 160 Ukrainian fighters killed during the battle for Mariupol have arrived in the capital Kyiv.
The bodies were part of a swap with Russia, according to the soldiers' families. Moscow has not commented.
Ukrainian forces were holed up for weeks in the Azovstal steelworks, which was the last part of Mariupol to fall to Russian and pro-Russian forces.
But in May they were told to surrender, having completed their main goal of preventing Russian troops from redeploying to other parts of the front line.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says there are around 2,500 defenders of Azovstal now being held by Russia. Their fate remains unclear.
Britons charged with being mercenaries
Two Britons captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have appeared in court in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - part of the Donbas region held by pro-Russian rebels since 2014.
Video footage from the court, which is not internationally recognised, showed Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner alongside Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim.
They are reportedly charged with being mercenaries. But their families say they were in Ukraine's military.
It is feared the court could pass the death penalty if it convicts them.
Nuclear row
A row has broken out between Ukraine's state nuclear company and the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
IAEA head Rafael Grossi said on Monday he was working to send a delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control. He said the Ukrainian government wanted the delegation to visit.
But on Tuesday, Ukraine's nuclear company Energoatom said there had been no invitation from Ukraine and that Mr Grossi was lying.
In a furious statement, Energoatom said any visit would be a "means to legitimise the stay of the occupiers".
Mr Grossi called the suggestion of lying "absurd".
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is the largest in Europe. It was seized by Russian forces in early March.
Evacuating the elderly
Three Brits - a dog trainer, a farmer and a technology executive - have formed an unlikely alliance, working with a local organisation in eastern Ukraine to evacuate the elderly and frail from towns and cities on the front line.
"I know my parents worry," says the dog trainer, who like the others prefers not to be named. "But they are just really proud of what I am doing".
Using a van as a makeshift ambulance, the team has managed to relocate around 150 of the most vulnerable people. Some get taken to a hospital still under Ukrainian control, others to a railway station from where they can travel to relative safety.
Our correspondent Orla Guerin was with the three volunteers as they collected 96-year-old Anastacia, who spent days underground when her village was shelled.
Zelensky 'very happy' Johnson is still PM
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is "very happy" that Boris Johnson is still Britain's prime minister, after he survived an attempt to remove him from office.
Mr Johnson won a vote of no confidence on Monday, but 148 of his own Tory MPs voted to remove him.
"I'm glad we haven't lost an important ally, this is great news," Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday.
The UK is seen as one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine in its war against Russia, and recently announced it would supply Kyiv with longer-range rockets.
Russian footballer against the war
"I can't just look at this inhumanity and stay silent," says Russian footballer Nadya Karpova in a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sport.
Ms Karpova, who plays for Spanish team Espanyol and the national women's team, is one of only three Russian footballers to openly oppose the war.
She posts her opinions almost every day on Instagram, where she has 143,000 followers.
"These people who justify the war, they are hostages to propaganda," she tells journalist Alexandra Vladimirova. "We need to do everything to release them from it."