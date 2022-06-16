Car collides with Irish prison van in Monaghan

ClontribetGoogle
The incident happened at Kilcrow, near Clontibret in County Monaghan on Wednesday

A car has been found burnt out after it collided with a prison van in Clontibret, County Monaghan, on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident happened on the N2 at about 18:45.

No injuries have been reported at this time, gardaí said.

A BMW was found destroyed a short distance away and police believe a number of people left the scene in an Audi car registered in Northern Ireland.

They are investigating if the BMW had been stolen during a burglary in Ashbourne, County Meath, on 15 May and had been fitted with a false registration plate.

Officers have appealed for anyone with footage of the incident or who may have seen the vehicles in Monaghan town centre on Wednesday to contact them.

Related Topics