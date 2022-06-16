Car collides with Irish prison van in Monaghan
A car has been found burnt out after it collided with a prison van in Clontibret, County Monaghan, on Wednesday evening.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident happened on the N2 at about 18:45.
No injuries have been reported at this time, gardaí said.
A BMW was found destroyed a short distance away and police believe a number of people left the scene in an Audi car registered in Northern Ireland.
They are investigating if the BMW had been stolen during a burglary in Ashbourne, County Meath, on 15 May and had been fitted with a false registration plate.
Officers have appealed for anyone with footage of the incident or who may have seen the vehicles in Monaghan town centre on Wednesday to contact them.