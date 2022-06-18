In pictures: Europe swelters in blistering June heat
- Published
Parts of western Europe are experiencing more extreme heat this weekend under a wave of hot air that has moved north from Africa.
Temperatures in both Spain and France have broken records, putting pressure on hospitals and energy grids.
French officials forecast some areas will reach 42C (107.6F) on Saturday.
Scientists warn that climate change is making periods of intense heat strike more frequently and earlier in the year, and be more severe.
France is experiencing the country's earliest recorded heatwave since records began in 1947, its meteorological agency said.
Farmers in Italy warned of the impact of drought on their harvests, with water levels in the River Po down by nearly three-quarters compared with seasonal averages. In Spain, firefighters tackled forest blazes in Catalonia.