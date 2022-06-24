'It's like Chernobyl now': Life in Kharkiv's ghost town

As the bombardment of Kharkiv went on - March, April, May, June - fewer and fewer buildings in Saltivka were spared. Now the neighbourhood is a ghost town. Everywhere you look, deathly black burn marks rise up from the windows where shells hit. There are multi-storey gashes in the sides of the buildings. There are neat circular holes in the roofs where shells punched through but didn't detonate. There are personal possessions strewn over the pathways between the buildings - ejected from the flats above with terrible force. And the shells are still falling.