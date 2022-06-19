France's Macron set to lose majority - projection
Less than two months after he was re-elected president, Emmanuel Macron is on course to lose control of the French National Assembly after a strong performance by rival parties.
His centrist Ensemble coalition is on course to win parliamentary elections, according to projected results.
But he is set to lose dozens of seats and would struggle to push his reforms.
A left-green alliance is projected to come second, but Marine Le Pen's far-right party have also done well.