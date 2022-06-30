Russia's elite 331st paras regiment fight for public support

As for the human cost of this long fight, our tally of verified deaths in the regiment has risen from 39 early in April to 62 currently. Given the number of missing soldiers and some names not being published, the actual number lost is significantly higher and could reach 120. When one adds wounded at a ratio of three-to-one, total casualties are likely in the 400-500 bracket. This is about half of the 331st regiment's strength with which it would have entered Ukraine in February.