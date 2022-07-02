Garda seriously injured in hit and run collision in County Limerick
- Published
An off-duty garda (Irish police officer) has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in County Limerick.
The officer, who is in his 50s, was cycling at about 19:15 on Thursday.
He was discovered with serious injuries on the R522 road between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh near Newcastle West. He was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital.
An Garda Síochána said a woman in her 20s was arrested in connection with the incident.
She is in custody at Henry Street Garda Station.
A car understood to be involved in the incident was seized for forensic examination.
The scene has been examined by garda forensic collision investigators.
An 'exceptional' officer
Fine Gael councillor for Limerick City and County, Liam Galvin, described the victim as a "fantastic community policeman with the best interests of the community at heart."
"I have really got to know him in the past decade and he is just an exceptional garda," he added.
He told BBC News NI the officer's injuries to his right leg were "life changing".
"It's very sad - he is in a bad way," he said.
He paid tribute to those who were first on the scene and helped the victim before the emergency services arrived.
"We are all hoping and praying that we will see him back at work again," he added.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.