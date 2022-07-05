Drought emergency declared in northern Italy
Italy has declared a state of emergency in five northern regions surrounding the Po River amid the worst drought in 70 years.
Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto will be given €36.5m (£31m; $38m) in emergency funds to tackle the water shortage.
The drought threatens more than 30% of Italy's agricultural produce, according to the agricultural union Coldiretti.
Several municipalities have already announced water rationing.
Unusually hot weather and low rainfall across winter and spring has compounded water shortages in northern Italy.
"The state of emergency is aimed at managing the current situation with extraordinary means and powers," the Italian government said.
It said it could take further measures is the situation did not improve.
The Po is Italy's longest river, flowing eastward for more than 650km (404 miles).
Farmers in the Po Valley say salty seawater is now seeping into the river, destroying crops.
Over the weekend, at least seven people died after being caught in an avalanche sparked by the collapse of a glacier in the northern Italian Alps.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi this was "without doubt" linked to global warming.