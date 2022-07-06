Donegal: Man in his 70s dies after three-vehicle crash
A man in his 70s has died following a three-vehicle crash in County Donegal.
The incident happened on the main Londonderry to Letterkenny road, between Newtowncunningham and Manorcunningham, on Tuesday at about 22:50 local time.
The man died after being taken to hospital, Gardaí (Irish police) said.
A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, they added.
The road has been closed with diversions in place.
Gardaí in Letterkenny have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.