Ukraine war: Irish PM visits areas of war-torn Kyiv
- Published
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has witnessed the devastation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine while on a visit to Kyiv.
Micheál Martin arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday where he was taken to the war-torn suburbs of Borodyanka and Irpin.
He also visited the site of a mass grave in Bucha.
Mr Martin is using the visit to reiterate Irish solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
His day-long itinerary in the city began with a trip to Borodyanka - a town on the outskirts of Kyiv that has suffered widespread damage under Russian shelling.
Mr Martin met the town's mayor and viewed apartment blocks gutted by fire during the Russian bombardment.
From there, Mr Martin visited the site of a mass grave in Bucha, an area captured by Russian forces in the early days of the war.
A cleric showed Mr Martin the site and an exhibition of graphic photographs of exhumed bodies and pictures of civilians left dead on the streets of the suburb when Russian forces retreated.
The Irish delegation then travelled to nearby Irpin where the taoiseach was shown badly-damaged apartment blocks that had been hit by Russian shells.
Afterwards, Mr Martin said: "It is difficult to comprehend the devastation and inhumanity of Russia's attacks on Irpin, Borodyanka and Bucha.
"Clear how important it is for women and children to get to Ireland to escape trauma and brutality. We stand with Ukraine."
In meetings later on Wednesday, Mr Martin will discuss how Ireland and the EU can support Ukraine.
Mr Martin will restate Ireland's full backing for continuing sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, for Ukraine's path to full EU membership and the reconstruction of the country
"The people of Ireland stand with Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia's immoral and unprovoked war of terror," he said.
"The bombardment and attacks on civilians are nothing short of war crimes, and I will use my visit to express Ireland's support for moves to hold those behind these attacks fully accountable.
"The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people has inspired us all, and Ireland will provide every support for Ukraine's path to full EU membership, and continue to welcome and support civilians fleeing this war."
Mr Martin's trip comes two weeks after President Volodymyr Zelensky invited him to visit Ukraine.
It is the first visit by a taoiseach to the eastern European country.
Mr Martin has warned previously that the Russian president appeared to be leveraging its natural gas supplies to exert maximum pressure on Europe ahead of the winter period.
The taoiseach has also been a vocal advocate for Ukraine's fast-tracked membership of the EU.
Mr Zelensky has previously thanked Ireland for its "active support of Ukraine's European aspirations".
The Republic of Ireland has also taken in more than 36,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine at the end of February.
The state has given 20m euros (£17.1m) in humanitarian support and assistance to the country, as well as health equipment and medical donations worth more than 4.5m euros (£3.8m).