County Kilkenny arrests as police seize €6.9m of cannabis
- Published
Two men have been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €6.9m (£5.8m) was seized in County Kilkenny on Monday.
The drugs were found after Gardaí (Irish police) and customs officers searched premises in Ballyhale.
Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are being questioned on suspicion of drug trafficking.
The police said the operation was targeting transnational drug trafficking networks.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ says all the drugs seized by police last year had an estimated street value of €36.7m (£31m).