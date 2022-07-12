Ukraine claims ammunition depot attack in occupied Kherson
By Paul Kirby
BBC News
- Published
Ukraine's military says it has destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka, killing dozens of soldiers, in an attack apparently involving US-supplied missiles.
However, Russian occupation officials say homes and warehouses were hit, leaving five dead and up to 80 wounded.
It was not possible to verify the extent of damage or casualties.
Unconfirmed footage of several powerful explosions was shared on social media.
Vladimir Leontyev, who was put in charge of the area by Russia's occupation force in the Kherson region, told the Russian Tass news agency that dozens had been left homeless and the city significantly damaged.
Details of who was caught up in the explosions were unclear, but another Russian-backed official, Kirill Stremousov, said seven people were still listed as missing.
Large areas of Kherson were seized by the Russians in the first weeks of the invasion, but Ukrainian forces have launched a counter-offensive while Russia has focused on its military push into Ukrainian territory in the east. Kyiv has urged residents to leave the area to escape the counter-attack.
Ukrainian military officials said more than 50 Russian soldiers were killed and military hardware destroyed. A spokesman in Odesa, Serhiy Bratchuk, said Nova Kakhovka was now "minus" its ammunition depot, but no mention was made of that in Russian media.
Instead, they said warehouses containing the mineral fertiliser saltpetre had exploded - a claim ridiculed by Ukrainian officials.
Russian TV said the attack was so powerful that windows within a 2km-radius (1.25 miles) had blown out, flats had been destroyed, and hospitals and a market damaged. Russia has regularly accused Ukraine of targeting its own civilians.
The Russian Ria Novosti agency published footage of what it said was damaged warehouses from a humanitarian aid centre. Ukrainian local official Serhiy Khlan rejected as propaganda Russian claims that a hospital and residential buildings had been destroyed.
While the Russian claims of damage to civilian buildings could not be confirmed, both sides appeared to agree that a US-supplied Himars multiple rocket launcher had played a part in the attack.
Himars is far more accurate than Russia's equivalent systems and is already being credited with a string of recent attacks deep into Russian-held territory.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhaylo Podolyak spoke of a "reality collision" for what was touted as the world's second army.
Serhiy Khlan appealed to residents to avoid the areas under attack, asserting that those whose windows had been blown out were happy as they realised Ukrainian forces were close.
Херсонщина У Новій Каховці мінус російський склад з боєприпасами. Привозили, привозили, складали, складали і от мають собі феєрверк на ніч. У людей вилітають вікна, але вони все одно радіють… бо це ж означає, що ЗСУ близько. Проте новокаховчани, прохання бережіть себе і не підходьте близько до місця детонації. Тримайтесь! Хоча русня знову скаже, що то лише бавовна)Posted by Sergey Khlan on Monday, July 11, 2022
Meanwhile, Russia's bombardment of Ukrainian cities has claimed further lives. The number killed in Saturday's attack on a five-storey block of flats in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar has risen to 35. Nine people have been rescued from the rubble.
The southern city of Mykolaiv was hit early on Tuesday morning, leaving 12 people wounded.
BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford said windows had been blown out in the main hospital building in the city as well as nearby flats.
There were multiple holes in the ground and shrapnel damage at the scene, she said, from what looked like cluster bombs: "People tell me it was the heaviest night of shelling they remember."