Ukraine war round-up: Kyiv's rocket attack and US says Iran to give Russia drones
By Robert Plummer
BBC News
- Published
Claim and counter-claim have followed a Ukrainian rocket attack on a city in the occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine, apparently involving US-supplied missiles.
Ukraine's military said it had destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the city of Nova Kakhovka, killing dozens of soldiers.
However, Russian occupation officials say homes and warehouses storing fertiliser were hit, leaving five dead and up to 80 wounded.
It was not possible to verify the extent of damage or casualties.
Reports from both sides indicate a US-made Himars rocket system was used in the attack.
Unconfirmed footage of several powerful explosions was shared on social media.
Elsewhere in southern Ukraine, the city of Mykolaiv has been hit by what residents say is the worst Russian shelling they can remember.
BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford said windows had been blown out in the main hospital building in the city, as well as nearby flats.
Our correspondent says there is evidence that cluster munitions were used.
Officials said a school and homes were also hit, while at least four people were injured.
The region's governor, Vitaliy Kim, accused Russia of carrying out the strikes in revenge for attacks on Russian ammunition depots and for commanders who he said had been killed by Ukrainian forces.
In another development, 43 people, including one child, are now known to have died after Russian rockets struck an apartment block in Chasiv Yar, a town in eastern Ukraine, on Saturday night.
The attack was one of the deadliest so far in the war.
Russia to get Iranian combat drones?
Iran plans to supply Russia with potentially hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine, some with combat capabilities, a US official has said.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said information the US had suggested Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones.
He added that it was unclear whether Iran had delivered them yet.
Iran said technological co-operation with Russia preceded the war, without confirming or denying the US claim.
Drones have played an integral part in the war for both Ukraine and Russia.
Just last week, Ukraine appealed for donations of thousands of drones to aid its war efforts.
Both sides are using them to spot the enemy's positions and then help direct and correct their own artillery fire on a target.
Ukraine could legalise same-sex marriage
A petition in Ukraine calling for same-sex marriage to be legalised has gained enough signatures for the president to consider the proposal.
The petition has more than 28,000 signatures, meaning President Volodymyr Zelensky now has 10 days to respond.
Homosexuality is not illegal in Ukraine, but same-sex marriages and civil partnerships are not recognised.
This has caused particular problems for LGBT people signing up for the military following Russia's invasion.
Under Ukrainian law, if someone in a same-sex relationship dies their partner cannot collect their body or bury them.
Bricks and Brics: Lego pulls out of Russia
Lego, the Danish toymaking giant, has said it will stop operating in Russia indefinitely because of "continued extensive disruption".
The firm stopped delivering products to Russia in March following the country's invasion of Ukraine, but its shops remained open as most rival retailers pulled out.
Lego said it would now end its partnership with Inventive Retail Group, which runs 81 shops on Lego's behalf.
It did not mention Russia's invasion of Ukraine for pulling out of Russia.
A spokeswoman for Lego said: "When the Lego Group stopped shipments to Russia in early March, we also ceased all commercial activity and put almost all our employees on extended leave."
The firm said it was cutting most of its Moscow-based team and had "provided 70 employees with financial packages to support them as they look for new opportunities".
Lego is one of a handful of Western brands that remained in Russia after other major companies shut their sites in the wake of the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine.
Ukraine 'war trophies' go on display in Prague
Russian military equipment captured by the Ukrainian armed forces has gone on display in the Czech capital, Prague.
The display of war trophies, which includes a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defence system and Msta howitzer, was unveiled on Letna Plain, a large open space a short distance from Prague Castle.
"This exhibition proves how vital support from partner countries is to us," Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky told the BBC via email after launching the exhibit.
"Russian propaganda likes to scare people that their tanks could reach Prague, Berlin or Paris. Ukrainians demonstrate - only in the form of scrap," he said.