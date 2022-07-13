Ukraine: Shortage of accommodation for refugees arriving in Ireland
- Published
There are no spaces available in state-provided accommodation for Ukrainian refugees and other asylum seekers, the Irish government has warned.
The Department of Children said there was overcrowding at the Citywest Transit Hub in Dublin.
Anyone arriving in Ireland on Wednesday night will have to stay in Dublin Airport if they do not have alternative accommodation arranged.
Ireland has taken in about 40,000 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The majority of those arriving for refuge have been women and children.
The department said the government was "working intensively to put alternative arrangements in place with immediate effect".
"Over the past number of weeks there has been a very significant increase in the number of people seeking access to the International Protection Service (IPS) and this is causing a severe shortage of available accommodation for both people arriving from Ukraine and International Protection applicants," the department said.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to hold talks with other ministers on Thursday to discuss the situation, as the government attempts to put alternative accommodation arrangements in place.
"Ensuring the security, health and safety of people who are fleeing Ukraine has been, and remains, a top priority for the government since the Russian attack began in February," the department added.