Ukraine round-up: Deadly attack 'act of terrorism' - Zelensky
- Published
A deadly attack on a Ukrainian city far from the front line was "an open act of terrorism", the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Missiles hit a car park of a nine-storey office block in Vinnytsia, to the south-west of Kyiv and a long way from the heart of the fighting in Donbas. at around 10:50 (07:50 GMT), Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.
Residential buildings were also hit in the centre of Vinnytsia, which has a population of around 370,000. There was little chance of finding survivors, a senior regional emergency service official told local TV. At least three children were among more than 20 killed.
"Every day, Russia kills civilians, kills Ukrainian children, carries out missile attacks on the civilian facilities where there is no military target. What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?" Mr Zelensky said in a statement on social media.
The Russian defence ministry, which denies targeting civilians, has yet to comment on the strike.
A Russian mother's anger
Valya has not spoken to her son since February.
In March, she received a call from a sergeant on his base, saying they were in contact but not to worry.
It would turn out to be a lie.
Valya - not her real name - is one of an unknown number of Russian mothers mourning sons lost after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.
But their voices are rarely heard. Speaking out could land you in trouble.
Yet Valya, whose identity the BBC has hidden, says there are a growing number of mothers who are at breaking point.
"They hate the government. They hate Putin," Valya told the BBC's Russia editor Steve Rosenberg. "They all want this war to end. All the mothers do."
You can read her full story here: Stop the fighting: Russian soldier's mum speaks out
Deal reached on Ukraine grain
Talks aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia in the Black Sea have produced a deal, Turkey's defence minister has said.
Hulusi Akar said both sides had agreed on ways to ensure the safety of shipping routes for grain ships, with a deal expected to be signed next week.
If it goes ahead, it raises hopes for an end to the standoff, which has left millions at increased risk of starvation.
Before the war, Ukraine was seen as the world's bread basket, exporting 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce a month through its ports.
And while Ukraine has managed to get some exports through other channels, export volumes are still down to about 30% of their pre-war totals.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres called Wednesday's progress a "critical step forward".
Read the full story: Deal in sight to end Ukrainian grain standoff
US crypto investor 'held'
The US state department has said it is aware of reports an American national living in Ukraine is being held captive by pro-Russian separatists.
Suedi Murekezi, 35, a Rwandan-born crypto investor, is said to have been arrested last month in the Russian-occupied port city of Kherson.
Friends and family say the US Air Force veteran has been falsely accused of joining pro-Ukraine protests.
He is reportedly in the same jail as two US fighters captured last month.
The state department said on Wednesday it was "aware of these unconfirmed reports".