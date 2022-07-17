Laois: Man, 60, dies after getting into difficulty swimming in lake
- Published
A man in his 60s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake in County Laois.
The incident happened at Derryounce Lake, Portarlington, at about 15:30 BST on Saturday.
The man was taken from the water and transported to Midland Regional hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
This latest incident is the third swimming-related death in the Republic of Ireland in the past week.
On Monday, a 14-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Burrow Beach in Sutton, County Dublin.
The following day, a man in his 40s died in the water at Fanore Beach, off the coast of County Clare.
With temperatures expected to soar above average on Monday, in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, emergency services have advised people to stay safe when visiting water.