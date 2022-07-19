Ukraine war: Putin to visit Iran in rare international trip
By Matt Murphy
BBC News
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran on Tuesday in just his second foreign trip since he launched the invasion of Ukraine in February.
Mr Putin will meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Grain exports, Syria and Ukraine will be discussed in Tehran, a Turkish official said.
The Russian leader has limited his international visits to former Soviet states since war broke out in Ukraine.
In June, Mr Putin made his first international trip since February when he visited Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, both former members of the USSR now led by authoritarian rulers and Russian allies.
Tuesday's visit will offer Mr Putin the opportunity to deepen ties with Iran, one of Moscow's few remaining international allies and a fellow target of Western economic sanctions.
It follows allegations by US officials last week that Tehran was planning to supply Russia with hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine.
"The contact with Khamenei is very important," Yuri Ushakov, Mr Putin's top foreign policy adviser, told a media briefing on Monday. "A trusting dialogue has developed between them on the most important issues on the bilateral and international agenda."
Turkey and Russia have backed opposing sides in the Syrian civil war and have been searching for ways to reduce the violence in recent months.
Ankara has also refused to impose sanctions on Moscow since Mr Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on 24 February and the meeting could offer an opportunity for the Turkish leader to conclude a tentative agreement struck between Russian and Ukrainian leaders to ensure the export of 22 million tonnes of desperately needed grain.
Last week, Turkey's defence minister said both sides had agreed on ways to ensure the safety of shipping routes for grain ships.
Russia's Black Sea fleet is said to be stopping any shipments getting in or out, and the BBC has documented mounting evidence that Moscow's forces have stolen and exported Ukrainian grain. Other routes have been heavily mined.
"The issue of Ukrainian grain shipment will be discussed with Erdogan," Mr Ushakov said. "We are ready to continue work on this track."
But the talks come as local officials and farmers near the front line of the conflict accused Russia of deliberately shelling grain fields.
Oleh Pylepenko, a local politician in southern Ukraine and a former Russian prisoner, told the BBC that farmers in his constituency near the southern city of Mykolaiv were under constant artillery and missile fire.
He said Russian forces had been "shelling the fields, agricultural machinery, and grain sheds" and said that many farmers had "become victims of such attacks and received shrapnel injuries".
"Professional firefighters from the city of Mykolaiv are afraid to go, because it is very dangerous," he added. "Many fires are extinguished by our own efforts. But now the shelling has increased."
And near the eastern front line in Donetsk, farmers told Reuters news agency that they were under intense Russian artillery fire.
"We got used to it, weird is when they do not shoot. When they shoot, it is normal, we are used to it," one farmer, Andriy, told the agency.