Ukraine round-up: Putin 'too healthy' and Russian gas supply resumes
Supplies of Russian gas resumed on Thursday through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany, after a 10-day break which the Kremlin said was for maintenance.
The resumption will be a relief to European leaders, whose countries rely to varying extents on gas supplies from Russia.
But the pipeline is still only running at 40% capacity, and EU officials fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin is limiting gas supplies to force Europe into rethinking its tough stance on Russia.
Energy prices have risen sharply across the EU and in the UK, due partly to the war in Ukraine.
Germany, which has long relied on Russian gas and in 2020 imported more of it than any other country, is scrambling to secure new energy supplies.
Together with the rest of the EU it has committed to phasing out Russian fossil fuels completely, but that will require a huge change in Germany's energy mix.
As our Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill explains, it has led to a heated debate over what should replace Russian gas.
Warning: This article contains an image that some may find upsetting.
US says Putin is 'too healthy'
There have been persistent rumours about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But in a rare moment of unity, both US and Russian officials appeared to agree that there is nothing to suggest Mr Putin was unwell.
"There are lots of rumours about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell he's entirely too healthy," CIA Director William Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
Later, Mr Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed rumours of the president's ill-health as "nothing but fakes".
A father's grief
Three people were killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Wednesday.
One of them was a 13-year-old boy, whose father knelt by his side and held his hand after he died.
The moment, captured by a photographer, is a reminder of the grief and destruction the war has brought to Ukraine.
The dead teenager's 15-year-old sister was also wounded, according to the Kharkiv regional governor.
"This is another terrible act of terror by the Russians," Oleh Synehubov said.
Zelenska's son wants to be a soldier
Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska says the war in Ukraine has made her nine-year-old son want to be a soldier.
In an interview with the US network NBC, she said the only thing he wants to learn now is "martial arts and how to use a rifle".
She travelled to the US to appeal for more weapons to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.
"We want every father and every mother to be able to tell their child, 'Go to sleep peacefully. There will be no more airstrikes, no more missile strikes.' Is this too much to wish for?" she said during a speech to Congress.
Good news for Ukraine's grain exports?
All eyes will be on Istanbul on Friday because Turkey has said a deal will be signed there between Russia and Ukraine, allowing the resumption of grain exports through the Black Sea.
This could be a huge boost to the amount of grain leaving Ukraine's ports which are currently under Russian blockade.
In recent months millions of tonnes of grain have had to be exported via different routes. Road, river and rail are all being used, but the infrastructure has been neglected; dilapidated tracks, and a shortage of wagons, cranes, conveyor belts, and trained personnel make up the picture.