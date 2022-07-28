Farmers in Republic of Ireland to be asked to cut emissions by 25%
- Published
Farmers in the Republic of Ireland are to be asked to cut their greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.
The compromise reduction target for the agriculture sector comes after negotiations between the three party leaders in the governing coalition.
The Irish government's climate action plan had pledged carbon emission reduction cuts of between 22% and 30%.
The Green Party had been pushing for the higher targets but rural TDs (MPs) pushed for the lower end.
An agreement was formally signed off by the cabinet on Thursday.
Party leaders Micheál Martin of Fianna Fáil, Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael and Eamon Ryan of the Greens, met throughout Wednesday to hammer out a deal.
The difference between both sides narrowed significantly on Tuesday with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, a Fianna Fáil TD, refusing to go above a 24% emissions reduction target.
Mr Ryan, who is minister for the environment, refused to go below 26%.
The deal has faced criticism from a number of opposition parties who say it does not go far enough.
"This would be a shocking lack of leadership by government and clearly demonstrates they are not prepared to, or capable of, making the tough decisions required to deal with climate change," Jennifer Whitmore, of the Social Democrats, said.
People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said the target was "not in line with the science or Paris [Agreement]".
Some TDs from the governing parties have also been critical, including Christopher O'Sullivan of Fianna Fáil, who said action on climate change was needed but argued going to fast would have a detrimental impact on "what is an important industry, particularly for rural Ireland".