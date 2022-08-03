Nord Stream 1: The 12-metre turbine threatening Europe's gas supply
By Phelan Chatterjee
BBC News
- Published
A row over the correct paperwork for a vital piece of Russian pipeline equipment is threatening Europe's gas supply from Russia.
The 12-metre (40ft) turbine is stranded in Germany after servicing in Canada, with Russia refusing to take it back.
Russian energy giant Gazprom, which has drastically reduced gas deliveries to Europe, says a lack of documentation is holding up its return.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany is running at 20% capacity.
Russia supplied the EU with 40% of its natural gas last year, and the cuts have caused wholesale prices to increase dramatically.
Some countries are struggling to buy enough gas to put into storage for the winter months, when gas usage is much higher.
On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid a visit to the turbine at the Siemens Energy factory and declared: "this turbine works."
But Moscow says it can only reinstall the turbine - and increase gas supply - after it receives documents showing that the turbine does not fall under Western sanctions.
Berlin insists the equipment in question is not affected by sanctions and that it has all the documents needed.
Instead, it believes Moscow is delaying the turbine's delivery for political reasons.
During his visit, Mr Scholz said the turbine was fully functional and ready to be shipped back to Russia at any time.
"But someone needs to say: I want to have it," he added.
Gazprom has repeatedly limited gas flows through Nord Stream 1 - a major Russia-Germany pipeline:
- In June, it cut flows to 40% of the usual capacity, saying the Canadian servicing of the turbine in question had been delayed
- The entire pipeline was then shut for 10 days in July, citing the need for maintenance work
- After reopening it, Gazprom further halved supplies to 20% of capacity last Wednesday, citing a technical problem with one of the last two operating turbines
Within a day of last week's Russian announcement, the wholesale price of gas in Europe had been pushed up by 10%.
Berlin says there are no technical reasons for Gazprom limiting supplies and the EU described the latest reduction as "politically motivated".
In late June, Germany was importing 26% of its gas from Russia.
It has sought supplies from elsewhere, planned measures to reduce consumption and warned citizens that energy bills will rise.
The opening of another parallel pipeline - Nord Stream 2 - was suspended by Germany in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.