The sleepless nights of Mykolaiv and Griner jailed - round-up
- Published
How do you sleep in a city that has been under almost constant Russian bombardment for 161 days and counting?
That is one of the questions the BBC's Andrew Harding asked when he went to Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine.
"Sleep? Not much," said the hotel manager one morning, her face showing the exhaustion that appears to be overwhelming much of Mykolaiv.
Another resident has worked out that if she goes to bed early "you get a few hours before the booms begin, if you're lucky".
But the past week has seen Russian bombardments - including several day-time attacks - reach a new level of ferocity.
Olga, helping a neighbour sweep up broken glass from a recent attack, sobs: "What do I say to my grandson? He woke up one night, crying, and said to me - 'Granny, I want to live'."
Heavy drinking is also a fact of life, and a problem, in many parts of Ukraine.
Banned Russian oligarchs exploited UK secrecy loophole
Sanctioned Russian oligarchs from Vladimir Putin's inner circle exploited a UK secrecy loophole left open by the government.
Arkady and Boris Rotenberg - judo partners of the Russian president - used a type of company that was not required to identify its real owners.
Ministers have acknowledged concerns that these companies, known as English Limited Partnerships (ELPs), have also been abused by criminals.
A joint investigation by the BBC and Finance Uncovered has discovered evidence linking a number of ELPs to fraud, terrorism and money laundering.
Ukraine endangering civilians - Amnesty
Amnesty International has accused Ukraine of endangering the lives of its own citizens by setting up military bases in residential areas, such as in schools and hospitals.
"Ukraine's tactics have violated international humanitarian law as they've turned civilian objects into military targets," the human right's group said in a press release.
It added that the Russian missile strikes targeting these bases then resulted in the killing of innocent civilians and destruction of their homes and businesses.
Amnesty said its researchers spent several weeks between April and July investigating Russian strikes, interviewing witnesses and survivors and analysing weapons.
Kyiv has hit back at the claims, calling them "unfair".
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Amnesty of "creating a false equivalence between the offender and the victim".
Brittney Griner jailed for nine years
Just before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, US basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow on drugs charges.
With tensions high between Russia and the US over the conflict the case has become the focus of high-level diplomacy.
On Thursday, Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist was jailed by a Russian court for nine years.
The sentencing brought swift condemnation from the White House, and there is speculation she could be part of a prisoner swap.
Ukraine teenager's traumatic journey to Oxford
And finally, meet Anastasia.
Along with her sister and mum, Anastasia had to flee Ukraine - leaving her father behind to fight. A video of her younger sister breaking down while driving away is gut-wrenching.
Anastasia told the BBC how her family made it to the Polish border, and how they finally ended up in Oxford, in the UK.