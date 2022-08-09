High temperature warning for Leinster and Munster by Met Éireann
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A high temperature warning has been issued for Leinster and Munster as a heatwave moves across the island of Ireland.
Thermometers have already recorded temperatures of 25C and 26C on Monday and Tuesday in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Irish weather service Met Éireann said temperatures of 27C to 29C were expected from Thursday.
The warmest areas will be inland, especially around the midlands.
Coastal areas will be a few degrees cooler.
The organisation is warning about heat stress for vulnerable people, a risk of water related incidents, and high UV levels.
Temperatures are also expected to climb between the mid to high 20s in Northern Ireland in the coming days, mainly inland and away from the coasts.
What is a heatwave?
The is the second heatwave of 2022, following a hot spell in July that saw temperatures climb above 31C in Northern Ireland and to 33C in the Republic of Ireland.
However, this spell of heat will be longer and come with much more sunshine and high levels of UV.
Definitions of a heatwave differ depending on whether it is Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.
In Northern Ireland, temperatures must reach 25C or above on at least three consecutive days, while in the Republic it is five consecutive days.
Meanwhile a four-day extreme heat warning has been issued for parts of England and Wales, also from Thursday until Sunday.