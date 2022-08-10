Primark's Belfast shop to reopen in November
- Published
Primark's flagship Belfast shop - gutted in a fire four years ago - is due to re-open in the first week of November, the company has announced.
The fire at the clothing retailer's historic building in the city centre burned for three days after starting on 28 August 2018.
The Bank Buildings has been closed since and was being rebuilt.
After four years of planning and restoration work, construction is now almost completed.
Primark's existing store on Castle Street is to merge with the restored Bank Buildings site.
The smaller store at Fountain House, Donegall Place, will close in the days before the opening of the newly restored site.
Primark chief executive Paul Merchant paid tribute to those who worked on the restoration and to the people of Belfast for their support.
"We have put our heart and soul into retaining, conserving and restoring this much-loved historical building," Mr Merchant said.
Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black said the re-opening was a "major investment".
She too also paid tribute to the public's patience and the effort of the workers.
"This has been a long and complex restoration project, and local traders and shoppers have shown great patience and resilience," she said.
"We hope the opening of Primark's extended flagship store will provide a major boost to businesses, particularly in the run-up to the busy Christmas season."
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has decided to prosecute three companies for alleged health and safety offences following the Primark fire in Belfast.