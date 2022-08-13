Medusa festival: One killed as strong winds cause stage collapse in Spain
One person has died and at least 40 others injured when high winds caused parts of a stage to collapse at a festival in Spain.
Footage showed some festivalgoers running in panic, while others are seen continuing to party.
The popular electronic music festival, which was due to continue until Sunday, has now been suspended.
Three of the injured in the early hours of Saturday suffered serious trauma, regional emergency services said.
Eyewitnesses spoke of a sudden sand storm hitting the festival venue.
Spain's meteorological agency reported gusts of winds exceeding 80km/h (50mph) in the country's eastern coastal region at the time.
"We are in a state of shock," one of the attendees told Spanish media. "It could have been me, it could have been anyone,"
In a statement on Facebook, the festival organisers said they were "devastated and saddened at what happened this morning".
They said "unexpected and violent strong winds" at about 04:00 local time (02:00 GMT) had caused damage to infrastructure at the venue, and a decision was immediately taken to vacate the area.