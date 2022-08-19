Sanna Marin: Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Finland's prime minister has said she has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing the leader dancing with a Finnish popstar.
The footage was revealed after Sanna Marin, 36, came under fire this week for partying in a leaked video, with some politicians saying she should be tested for narcotics.
At a news conference on Friday, Ms Marin said she took the test on Friday - and results would be available next week.
Ms Marin repeated her denials that she has ever taken drugs, and told reporters "I did nothing illegal".
