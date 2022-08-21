Michael Collins: Thousands to attend County Cork commemoration
By Shane Harrison
BBC News Dublin Correspondent
- Published
Thousands of people are set to attend the centenary commemoration of the death of IRA leader Michael Collins at Béal na Bláth in west Cork later.
He was shot dead by former colleagues in an ambush 100 years ago on Monday during the Irish Civil War.
For the first time, the leader of Fianna Fáil, Mícheál Martin, will address the event which is associated with the rival Fine Gael party.
Both parties largely have their origins in the civil war.
Michael Collins, who was also the leader of the provisional government at the time of his death, supported the 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty which created an independent Ireland in 26 of the 32 counties.
However, those who opposed the treaty argued that it did not create the republic proclaimed in the Easter 1916 uprising against British rule and supported by voters in the 1918 general election.
Despite their past antagonism and rivalry, both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are currently in a coalition government with the Greens in the Republic of Ireland but the attendance of Mícheál Martin, who is also the taoiseach (prime minister), is still being seen as symbolically important in healing old wounds.
The late Brian Lenihan, a former Fianna Fáil finance minister, once addressed the annual commemoration, but no party leader previously has.
The tánaiste (deputy prime minister) and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will also make a speech at the event.
Both parties now have another foe - Sinn Féin, led by Mary-Lou McDonald.
She won't be there even though Michael Collins was still technically a member of a previous version of Sinn Féin at the time of his killing.
A major crowd and traffic plan involving the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána (police), Cork County Council and the emergency services is in place.
Those planning to attend the 15:00 local time ceremony are being urged to car share or use shuttle buses to get to and from the site which lies between Crookstown and Bandon.
Who was Michael Collins?
Born on a farm in rural County Cork in 1890, Collins grew up to be one of the most prominent figures in the Irish revolution, which led to the partition of the island in 1921.
He moved from Cork to London as a teenager and worked for the British Civil Service as a postal clerk, but he returned to Ireland almost a decade later and took part in the 1916 Easter Rising.
That brief rebellion against British rule was crushed, but two years later Sinn Féin won a landslide election victory and set up a new breakaway government in Dublin.
Collins, by that stage an elected MP, became both a minister in the provisional government and director of intelligence for the Irish Republican Army (IRA).
Following the Irish War of Independence (1919-1921), a reluctant Collins was sent to London by de Valera to negotiate a peace deal.
The controversial 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty created an independent Irish Free State, but it angered many republicans as it appeared to copper fasten Britain's recent partition of Ireland.
The treaty caused a bitter split in the republican movement and within months, tensions boiled over into the Irish Civil War.
Collins became commander-in-chief of the Free State's new National Army as well as chairman (leader) of the provisional government.
His tenure in charge was short-lived, however, as he was assassinated by anti-treaty forces in his native County Cork on 22 August, 1922.