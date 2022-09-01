Russian oil chief Maganov dies in 'fall from hospital window'
The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, reports say.
Maganov, 67, was being treated at the city's Central Clinical Hospital and died from his injuries, sources told Russian media.
He is the latest of a number of high-profile business executives to die in mysterious circumstances.
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Lukoil called for the war to end.
Early in March, the Lukoil board called for the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, expressing its sympathy to victims of "this tragedy".
Ravil Maganov took over as chairman of Lukoil's board two years ago. He began working for the private oil company in 1993.
In May a former senior manager at Lukoil, Alexander Subbotin, reportedly died also under unusual circumstances.