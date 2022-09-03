Weather: Status Orange rain warning in Republic of Ireland
An orange weather warning has been issued for 13 counties in the Republic of Ireland amid potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes.
Met Éireann said rainfall of up to 50mm is expected in Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
The warning will last from 04:00 to 08:00 local time on Sunday.
A yellow warning is in place for much of the country overnight on Saturday.
The yellow warning will come into affect at 01:00 and last until 10:00.
The Irish weather service, Met Éireann, said "heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country tonight, clearing from the north and northwest on Sunday morning".
"Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding. There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes."
Festival-goers at Electric Picnic are being warned to prepare for heavy downpours overnight.
More than 70,000 people are expected at the festival in Stradbally, County Laois this weekend for the arts and music festival.
Speaking to RTÉ News, Joanna Donnelly from Met Éireann warned those staying at the venue on Saturday night to make sure they are "well protected from the elements".
"It is overnight tonight that is going to see the period of the worst weather, with thunderstorms through the night, so if you are in a tent make sure you are well sealed up and well protected from the elements.
"It is going to be a rough night overnight."