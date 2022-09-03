Glenbeigh, Kerry: Teen jockey killed in beach race incident
- Published
A teenage jockey has died following an incident at a beach race meeting at Glenbeigh in County Kerry.
It happened at about 17:20 local time at Rossbeigh beach.
RTÉ is reporting that the jockey is believed to have fallen from his horse as the animals were making a turn near the water's edge.
The Glenbeigh races is a popular two-day event with young jockeys. Sunday's racing has been cancelled following the death.
Gardaí (Irish police) and the emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to the incident.
In a statement, gardaí said: "A male in his teens received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced deceased.
"His body has since been removed to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital."
The races had just got under way again in Glenbeigh on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic.
In a statement on Facebook, Glenbeigh Races said: "Due to a tragic event at the races on Rossbeigh beach today all further events are cancelled this weekend."