Tallaght, Dublin: Three siblings killed in 'violent incident'
Two girls and a young woman have died following "a violent incident" at a house in Tallaght, Dublin, An Garda Síochána (Irish police force) has said.
Police were called to the scene in the Rossfield estate at about 00:30 local time on Sunday.
The three siblings were taken to Children's Health Ireland hospital in Crumlin but were later pronounced dead.
A teenage boy, with serious injuries, and the children's mother, who was not injured, are also in hospital.
The teenager's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Tallaght Garda Station.
Police said "less than lethal" devices were used in his arrest.
Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and believe the people involved are all known to each other.
They described the incident as "violent, challenging and traumatic".
The scene remains sealed off and forensic examination will begin later.