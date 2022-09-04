Glenbeigh: Jockey killed was 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead
- Published
The 13-year-old boy killed following an incident at a beach race meeting at Glenbeigh in County Kerry was Jack de Bromhead.
He is the son of horse trainer Henry de Bromhead.
Emergency services responded to reports of the incident at Rossbeigh beach at about 17:20 local time, police said.
The young jockey was treated at the scene but was later pronounced dead. It is understood he fell from his mount while participating in the race.
The Glenbeigh races is a popular two-day event with young jockeys.
Sunday's racing has been cancelled following the death.
Henry de Bromhead is one of jump racing's leading trainers, winning the last two Champion Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival with Honeysuckle, and the 2021 and 2022 Gold Cup with Minella Indo and A Plus Tard.
He and jockey Rachael Blackmore also combined for a famous victory last year as Minella Times won the Grand National at Aintree.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the teenager's body has been taken to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital and the local coroner had been notified.
'Horrific'
Local councillor Michael Cahill, whose family attended the event, said it was a "horrific tragedy" and the whole community was in a "state of shock".
"The festival has been going for 100 years and this is the first time this has happened," he said.
"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to his parents and siblings."
Horse Racing Ireland's chief executive, Suzanne Eade, described the teenager's death as a "tragic loss".
"Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community," she said.
"His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those whose lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy."
Ms Eade said counselling will be offered to Jack's pony racing colleagues and friends.