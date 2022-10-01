Golden Globe Race: Irishman's family wait as he sails around world
By Nuala McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
A County Kerry man is making his dream of a lifetime come true - sailing solo around the world.
Pat Lawless, 66, set off in August on a nine-month Golden Globe Race - a single-handed, non-stop sail covering 30,000 miles.
According to the rules, he is barred from contacting family and friends.
Some call it "a voyage for mad men".
Six weeks into his journey, Pat's family are finding the lack of contact tough.
'Addictive'
Billed as "retro, non-stop and solo around the world", this is just the third time the race has taken place.
Nine sailors took part in the original 1968 event - just one finished and the others sank, retired or, in one case, disappeared in what looked like a suicide.
The story of Donald Crowhurst was the inspiration for a film The Mercy, starring Colin Firth.
All 16 international competitors set out from France on Sunday 14 August.
They must rely on 1968 technology and if you pull into port to stop for anything then you are out of the race.
Pat aims to be the first Irish person to complete the challenge.
Pat's younger brother Dan, who was among those who waved him off on his voyage from France, said the tracker on the Golden Globe Race website was a little "addictive" for the family.
"He's doing well but it's early days," he said.
"He has been from third to second to third in the race.
"He did a media interview at Lanzarote and he seemed really chuffed about how he was doing.
"Crossing the Bay of Biscay was really rough. He said he was on deck on his knees and one of them is inflamed and red, like a nagging toothache."
But he had found time to paint, said Dan, and he seemed in brilliant form.
"These people have a passion to do something edgy in life... it is their passion and you have to respect it," he said.
Yes, his family and friends are anxious but they are 100% behind him.
"Pat is calm, level; he's not one to get ruffled or for high drama and that aspect of his personality will stand to him," said Dan.
This solo sail around the globe was "absolutely a dream", he said, but one that required a lot of preparation.
It's not just about sailing skills - you need a "battery of support" and sponsorship for such a voyage.
'Had more sense'
The Lawless family are sailors to the core.
"Boats, rivers, lakes, oceans were all part of our childhood," said Dan.
"My father did a solo sail of the world, returning at the age of 70.
"He said that the doldrums were difficult - when there's no wind and intense heat.
"Also when you are in the South Seas, the high seas.
"But he also said you were never bored as you were always busy - sailing, steering, navigating and cooking."
The challenge for the contestants, he said, will be living on a small boat for nine months without communication with anyone.
Pat's wife, Rita, his four children, two grandchildren and his 94-year-old mother are hoping all goes well.
Speaking before his departure, Pat told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ that the race was an "ordeal but not dangerous".
"It's the toughest test of any sailor - complete isolation for nine months and you are at the complete mercy of the ocean.
"My father sailed to America and sailed around the world... so it's in my DNA.
"He took three years but he stopped in plenty of places, he had more sense."
The rule about contacting family is strict.
"If I rang my wife - which I could - I'd be out of the race."
Pat, who is raising money for Parkinson's disease, is living on canned food and bread mixes, and has brought bottled water with him but will also harvest rainwater.
He will have little time to think on the long voyage on his boat Green Rebel as competitors sail night and day.
Sleep can only be snatched in short bouts of about 20 minutes at a time because of the fear of other ships or sudden wind changes.
"You don't really sleep. You rest. You're half awake," he said.
The greatest challenge will be the strain of spending so long alone at sea.
"You can't train for it. I've never spent nine months alone.
"The inside of the boat is quite small... imagine spending nine months in your bathroom."
The route takes the sailors from France through the Bay of Biscay, around the corner of Cape Finisterre and down past the Canaries.
Then they shall sail below the Cape of Good Hope, below Australia, past Storm Bay in Hobart and via Cape Horn back to their starting point at Les Sables d'Olonne.
Meanwhile a tracker plotting Pat's route gives those who know him a chance to see where he is.
Pat Lawless may be alone with the stars but there are thousands watching from a distance.