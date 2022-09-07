Ballyjamesduff: Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in County Cavan
A man in his 30s has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in County Cavan in August.
The body of a pedestrian in his 50s was found by another road user on the N3 near Billis Bridge in Ballyjamesduff on 19 August.
Investigators found that the man was struck by a vehicle which then drove off.
Gardaí (Irish police) have now seized a car believed to be involved in the incident.
The man who was arrested is being held at Bailieborough Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.