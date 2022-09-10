Aer Lingus: Airline IT outage causes long delays at Dublin Airport
Aer Lingus passengers at Dublin Airport have been facing lengthy queues due to an IT outage, the Dublin Airport Authority (daa) have said.
Check in and boarding processes both online and at the airport have been affected since 09:00 local time.
Staff are checking in passengers manually due to issues with the cloud-based system, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported.
The airline said it is working to resolve the issue.
It confirmed that flights would be operating as scheduled and apologised to customers for the delays.
Some passengers were forced to wait outside the Terminal Two building while issues persisted.
No other airlines have been affected by the technical issues, daa confirmed.
Aer Lingus customers elsewhere are experiencing similar issues, with queues forming in Heathrow's Terminal Two.
The queue I can see of intending passengers at Heathrow Terminal 2 trying to checkin for their AerLingus flights. pic.twitter.com/fJzzphjbYR— Micheal Mac Suibhne (@MicMacSuibh) September 10, 2022