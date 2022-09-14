Queen Elizabeth II: Minute's silence held in Dáil
A minute's silence has been held in the Dáil (lower house of Irish Parliament) in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ceann Comhairle (Speaker) Seán Ó Fearghaíl described the Queen as "a truly magnificent and inspirational head of our neighbouring state".
He said her "years of dedicated service is truly without parallel".
In May 2011 the Queen became the first UK monarch to visit the independent Irish state.
It was described by Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin as a "watershed moment" for relations between the two countries.
Following the minute's silence, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said: "May she rest in eternal peace."
The British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, was in the public gallery, and later said it was an honour to be there for the tribute.
He thanked party leaders "for their kind words, and to the many TDs [MPs] who came by to express condolences".
'Incredible reign'
Mr Martin said on behalf of the government and on his own behalf: "I'd like to convey my deepest sympathy to King Charles, the royal household, the United Kingdom government and the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
"There are many in Ireland, on this island, who see Queen Elizabeth as their Queen and we sympathise with them on this very sad moment in history."
He said the Queen had an "incredible reign in terms of duration, in terms of duty and in terms of service".
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who is the leader of the opposition, said she wanted to pass on "our profound sympathies on the loss of Queen Elizabeth II for the British people, but I think in particular for Irish unionists".