Ukraine war round-up: Putin to call up hundreds of thousands of troops
By Claudia Allen
BBC News
- Published
It's been a significant day in the war in Ukraine, as, almost seven months on from the Russian invasion, Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of thousands of reservists after suffering significant setbacks on the battlefield.
The past few weeks have seen Kyiv's forces recaptured a huge area that had been seized by Russian forces east of Kharkiv.
In an address to the Russian people, the president said the call-up was necessary to protect Russia's territorial integrity and the people living in Russian-held parts of Ukraine.
Protests broke out in Russia following the announcement and in what is being seen as another sign of opposition to the move, plane tickets out of the country have been selling fast.
Although the call-up stops short of full mobilisation it is clear that some fear Putin may go further.
But what does this mean for the situation on the ground in Ukraine? Read more here.
Putin raises the stakes in a dangerous game
When faced with a choice, Vladimir Putin always seems to choose escalation.
It's months since I heard the phrase "off-ramp" in relation to the Kremlin leader. His latest address to the nation contained no olive branches to Kyiv, no conciliatory words to America or to Nato. It was packed full of anti-Western, anti-Ukrainian bile and threats.
This is Putin's invasion. It is his war with the West. He is now in this deep, but appears determined to secure victory - both in Ukraine and against what he calls "the collective West". And if that requires a touch of nuclear sabre-rattling and hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists, then so be it.
Vladimir Putin has often been called a political poker player. Today he raised the stakes in what is an increasingly dangerous game.
Assessing Putin's nuclear threat
There was a lot to unpick in Putin's speech. He said there are military units in Ukraine "under the de-facto command of Western advisers" - BBC Reality Check has been taking a look at the claim.
Also in his speech, Putin made a not-so-subtle allusion to the nuclear arsenal at his disposal.
He accused the West of wanting to destroy Russia, and stressed that he would use "all available means" to protect its territory.
All figures for nuclear weapons are estimates but, according to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has 5,977 nuclear warheads - the devices that trigger a nuclear explosion - though this includes about 1,500 that are retired and set to to be dismantled.
Of the remaining 4,500 or so, most are considered strategic nuclear weapons - ballistic missiles, or rockets, which can be targeted over long distances. These are the weapons usually associated with nuclear war.
The rest are smaller, less destructive nuclear weapons for short-range use on battlefields or at sea.
But this does not mean Russia has thousands of long-range nuclear weapons ready to go.
Experts estimate around 1,500 Russian warheads are currently "deployed", meaning sited at missile and bomber bases or on submarines at sea.
Here's an explainer on Russia's nuclear weapons - and how to interpret Mr Putin's warning.
Putin 'wants to drown Ukraine in blood'
There has been overwhelming international condemnation of Putin's announcement.
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said the move showed Putin "wants to drown Ukraine in blood, also the blood of his own soldiers".
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US President Joe Biden urged the world to come together in solidarity to oppose Russia's invasion and see Russia's "outrageous acts" for what they are.
And a spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss - who is also in New York to address the UN - said the call-up of military reservists was a "clear admission" that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was failing.
Ten prisoners-of-war freed in prison swap
In a surprise move, Saudi Arabia says Russia has released ten prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, following mediation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The list includes five British nationals, as well as citizens of the United States Sweden, Croatia and Morocco.
Aiden Aslin and John Harding who were captured while fighting with Ukraine forces were among the Britons released.