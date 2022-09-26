Deadly gun attack at Russian school
By Merlyn Thomas
BBC News
- Published
A gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least nine people and injuring others.
Victims include five children at the school of about 1,000 pupils in the city of Izhevsk.
The gunman has reportedly killed himself and the motive is unclear. Emergency officials are at the scene.
Russian media have put videos online which appear to show scenes of panic inside the building where the shooting took place.
Some footage shows blood on a classroom floor and a bullet hole in a window, with children crouching down underneath desks.
Two teachers and two security guards are among the dead, according to Russian officials. Staff and pupils have been evacuated from the school buildings.
One local MP said the attacker had been armed with two pistols. State news agency Tass quoted investigators as saying the gunman wore a T-shirt with a Nazi symbol and a balaclava.
The school is in the centre of Izhevsk, a city of about 650,000 residents, close to central government buildings.