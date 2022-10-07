Creeslough: Emergency services at Donegal petrol station explosion

Emergency services are at the scene of a reported explosion in county Donegal.

It happened at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.

There are reports that a number of people have been seriously injured and ambulances are at the scene.

The Sligo-based Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 and the Mulroy Coast Guard team are assisting the operation.

In a statement, gardaí (Irish police) said they are "assisting other emergency services at the scene of a serious incident".

They added that road users intending to travel to Creeslough should consider alternative routes.

TG4
TG4

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pearse Doherty described the news as "devastating".

In a tweet, Applegreen said it was aware of a "serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal".

