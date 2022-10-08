Creeslough: Seven dead after Donegal explosion
- Published
Seven people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal.
A search operation is continuing as a number of people are still missing. Eight people were also taken to hospital.
The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon.
Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday and four were confirmed overnight.
The blast destroyed the building and a section of an apartment building.
Many emergency services vehicles remained at the scene overnight, including fire services from sides of the border, gardaí (Irish police) and civil defence, while a coastguard helicopter airlifted some of those who were injured in the blast from Letterkenny University Hospital to Dublin.
Creeslough is a small village in the Republic of Ireland and is about 15 miles from Letterkenny and 30 miles from the border with Northern Ireland. It has a population of about 400 people.
In a statement on Twitter the Applegreen company said the news was "devastating".
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased, those who have been injured, and the wider Creeslough community," they tweeted.
'Darkest of days for Donegal'
The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister), Micheál Martin, expressed his sympathies to the family and friends of those who had died and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this "darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country."
"People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life," he added.
Local Sinn Féin politician Pearse Doherty said the community in Creeslough "will be forever changed" by the incident.
"It has affected so many and it has been said how close-knit this community is," Mr Doherty said.
"The community is just in shock, we're just numb and there are broken hearts all over.
"It is just unbelievable to think yesterday at three o'clock that such an explosion could rip through that building and rip through the community."
'They listened for signs of anyone trapped'
A tragedy on this scale is really something this tight-knit rural community could never have imagined.
There is just such a sense of disbelief in Creeslough.
All that is left of the shop and the flats above is just a crumpled mess of rubble.
The emergency services worked through the night.
At times they asked for complete silence around them while they listened for signs of anyone trapped.
The cause of the explosion is still not known, but police are working on the theory it was perhaps a gas explosion.
Locals say it happened at a time when the shop would have been busy because local schools had just finished for the day.
It will be a major operation throughout the course of the day to try and find out if there are any more survivors here, or indeed if anyone else has lost their life.
On Friday afternoon, Letterkenny General Hospital said it was dealing with "a serious incident involving multiple injured people requiring immediate attention".
It stood down its major emergency standby protocol at about 22:00 local time.
The hospital manager, Sean Murphy, said it was an "unbelievably tragic and sad day" for the community and county.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Murphy expressed his sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and those who are waiting for news.
He also paid tribute to the work of staff at the hospital, as well as community and care services in the area.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the support we got from members of the public, those we had to ask to leave the hospital and go for treatment in primary care centres," Mr Murphy said.
Mr Murphy said they admitted a number of children, but did not want to go into detail.
Meanwhile, Irish President Michael D Higgins said his thoughts and prayers were with those who have lost their lives, and their families.
In a statement, President Higgins said: "May I, as president, express what I know will be the shock shared by all people throughout the country on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, County Donegal.
"All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have got news of loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones."
Adrian MacAuley from Londonderry owns an apartment behind the petrol station.
"The place seems to be devastated," he said.
"Our thoughts are with anybody that was injured in it because Creeslough is a fantastic community," he added.
Local resident Kieran Gallagher's house is about 150 yards from the scene.
"I was in my house at the time and heard the explosion. Instantly I knew it was something - it was like a bomb going off," he said.
Donegal Fine Gael TD (Member of the Irish parliament the Dáil) Joe McHugh said people in the area were "numb" with shock.
"It's a very surreal situation here and we know there will be difficult times ahead," he said.
Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian, told BBC News NI everyone in the county was "shocked and shaken beyond words".
Speaking from the scene, he said Creeslough was a "peaceful and quiet town" and it was a "terrible day".
The Shandon Hotel in Dunfanaghy said some of its team members had been "directly affected" by the incident and was reserving spare rooms for first responders.