Creeslough: Community 'struggles with scale of tragedy'
This is a County Donegal community numbed and shattered.
In this small village, everyone knows one another. Creeslough's people are tight knit.
It's a peaceful, tranquil part of the county, not far from the mountains of Errigal and Muckish.
Ards forest and Sheephaven Bay are close by.
On any given Saturday, people would be going about their business, just as they do on most weekends.
Not today.
The village is quiet, but for the noise of the emergency services, of ongoing search and recovery efforts.
Earlier, some gathered at a cordon about 300 yards from the scene of the Friday afternoon's explosion, eager to learn more; eager to stand together.
Trucks, tractors, industrial and emergency vehicles lined the road that runs through Creeslough.
The petrol station, its shop and deli are right at the centre of the town and at the heart of this community.
Today, that community is struggling to understand.
No-one here can comprehend the scale of the tragedy.
And no-one in this quiet, small Donegal village will be unaffected.