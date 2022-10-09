Creeslough: Girl, 5, and dad among 10 killed in Donegal blast
- Published
The names of the 10 people killed in an explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal on Friday have been released by Gardaí.
The victims include five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her dad Robert Garwe, 50.
Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13, also lost their lives in the explosion.
Leona Harper, 14, Jessica Gallagher, 24, James O'Flaherty, 48, Martin McGill, 49, Martina Martin, 49 and Hugh Kelly, 59 also died.
The blast happened at a petrol station in the village on Friday.
On Sunday, An Garda Síochána confirmed a man in his 20s remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Seven other people who were injured in the explosion are still being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.
'They are all local people'
The investigation is continuing and the scene remains cordoned off.
Post-mortem examinations are under way but the results will not be made public.
During a press conference on Sunday, Supt Liam Geraghty said the incident has had a "huge impact" on the small, rural community.
"They are all local people, they are all very much involved in the local community, they were all people who were shopping in their local shop," he said.
"We have very, very young children - the schools are going to be impacted, local GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church and general community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.
"But it is very strong community. So I'm sure the community will come together and will support each other."