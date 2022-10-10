Creeslough: Volunteers 'on autopilot' to help explosion victims
One of the first people on the scene of an explosion at a petrol station in the Republic of Ireland has described how he and others went into "autopilot" to help those trapped under the rubble.
The huge blast happened in Creeslough village in County Donegal on Friday.
Ten people - including a five-year-old girl and two teenagers - were killed and eight others are in hospital.
Businessman Brian Dolan rushed to the service station from his office a few hundred yards away.
"There were dozens of people doing what they could do," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"We knew we couldn't deal with it ourselves - it was beyond us and people knew that [emergency] services were going to be needed.
"We were trying to clear places for them and trying to clear a path into the building."
He said people began clearing the debris without considering the potential dangers to themselves.
"I don't think anybody that was there on the day was actually thinking about what they were doing," he said.
"You just went into autopilot trying to help your community."
'Creeslough will never be the same'
On Sunday An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) confirmed the names of the 10 victims, who were all from Creeslough or the surrounding areas.
Vigils to remember those who died were held across County Donegal on Sunday evening.
Mr Dolan said they were "ordinary members" of the community.
He said that before the disaster most people in Ireland would never have heard of the village.
"We will get through it but Creeslough will never, ever, ever be the same for anybody here," he said.
Afric McGlade, a former intensive care nurse who arrived to the service station minutes after the explosion happened, described the devastation she saw.
"I walked up and I could see all this debris, this dust, this thick, thick dust probably up to about knee level," she said.
"There was a mother with a child that had a cut in the hand and there were men pulling out blocks that were there trying to clear the area."
She praised the emergency services who arrived "swiftly" to help the causalities.
Emergency crews from Northern Ireland were sent across the border on Friday to help their Irish counterparts deal with the aftermath.
Creeslough resident Anthony Gallagher spoke to two search-dog handlers from Northern Ireland who had been part of the rescue operation.
"They looked a little bit stressed out because they had been in doing all the hard work, and they came down the road for a walk or a break," he said.
"I had a conversation with them both - [it was a] difficult job and I thanked them for their help."
A man in his 20s who was injured in the explosion is critically ill in St James's Hospital in Dublin.
Seven other people who were hurt are in a stable condition in Letterkenny University Hospital.