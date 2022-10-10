Ukraine war round-up: Missiles shake cities but troops say morale high
- Published
At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured as Russia carried out numerous missile and drone attacks across Ukraine.
Civilian areas of Kyiv and other cities were badly hit and infrastructure was targeted, leaving many areas without power.
This is the first time Kyiv has been targeted by Russia in months, and previous attacks were not on central areas of the city.
An iconic pedestrian and cyclists' bridge, built just three years ago, was among the targets.
BBC journalist Hugo Bachega was forced to duck for cover when delivering a news report as explosions rang out.
Soon afterwards he tweeted to say he was okay, and sending updates from his hotel's underground car park.
Russian President Vladimir Putin later spoke about the attacks, saying they were in retaliation for a blast on Saturday which badly damaged a key bridge connecting occupied Crimea with Russia.
He blamed Ukraine for the blast, describing it as a "terrorist act".
But the attacks on Ukraine have been widely condemned by the international community, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were the work of a "terrorist state" which was trying to wipe his country off the face of the Earth.
'Fear stalking the capital'
In the hours after the strikes on Kyiv, the BBC's Paul Adams went out to gauge the mood among residents, and found a city in shock.
Olena and Valerii Badakh told him a hole had appeared in their lives as they saw a park and children's playground near their home devastated by an explosion.
"I spent my entire life here. I went to school here. Cleaned the park, sowed grass. My son, and now my grandson grew up here," said Valerii.
The euphoria among Ukrainians over the attack on the Crimea bridge has gone, our correspondent says, and fear is stalking the capital.
Russian officials and TV hosts celebrate
Moscow's flurry of strikes was also a response to supporters of Vladimir Putin who had become restless with Russian losses and demanded tougher action.
Officials and TV hosts who were depressed and dejected just days ago were now celebrating, writes the BBC's Sarah Rainsford.
One media personality even posted a video of himself grinning and punching the air.
Mr Putin saying he would respond to future "acts of terrorism" like the Crimean bridge attack in a "very harsh manner" could suggest a dark, new turn in the war.
'We are on our land here'
Many analysts see Russia's latest attacks as an act of desperation as Moscow appears to be losing ground in the war in the east and south of Ukraine.
Indeed Ukraine's recent territorial gains appear to have significantly boosted morale among its troops, as the BBC's Jonathan Beale found in the Donbas region.
"I feel safe here because we are on our land and even the ground will bring me help," says national guardsman Oleksii, as he and his unit advance in formerly Russian-held areas.
But residents in the liberated areas do not always share their optimism, our correspondent says, and many are wondering how they will make it through the winter.