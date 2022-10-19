Belturbet bomb: Gardaí identify new 1972 attack lines of inquiry
- Published
An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) has identified new lines of inquiry into a bombing in Belturbet almost 50 years ago.
Patrick Stanley, 16, and Geraldine O'Reilly, 15, were killed in the car bomb in County Cavan in December 1972.
Loyalist paramilitaries were blamed for the attack, which also injured eight people.
Representatives of the families said they "whole-heartedly" welcomed the decision to launch a new investigation.
A statement from Justice for the Forgotten said: "We have supported the two families for almost 20 years and, at last, we have this very significant and positive development in the case."
Gardaí said a senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room set up at Ballyconnell Garda Station.
The car bomb exploded outside Farrelly's Bar and McGowan's Drapery in Main Street.
Patrick, from Clara in County Offaly and Geraldine, from Belturbet, were killed instantly.
Patrick was in a telephone kiosk phoning his parents when the bomb went off, while Geraldine was in a restaurant directly opposite the car bomb.
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin previously said he would do what he "possibly can" to keep the investigation open.
In 2020, he said he would pursue answers into the bombing with the UK government and authorities in Northern Ireland.
Mr Martin described the attack as "heinous" and added that the families deserved answers.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact gardaí.