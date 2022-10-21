Tory leadership race: EU leaders fret the 'What's Next'

They've pretty much all laughed about Britain's Daily Star publication having set up a live webcam on a lettuce, to see whether it had a longer shelf-life than Liz Truss in No 10 Downing Street. Lettuce-gate was widely written about in European media and it was noted too here in Brussels that the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, tweeted on Thursday, "Bye bye @liztruss, congrats to lettuce."