Ukraine round-up: Refugees urged to stay away and 'dirty bomb' claims
- Published
There are 7.7 million Ukraine refugees across Europe, according to the UN's refugee agency. Today, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister urged them not to return this winter to help ease pressure on the country's energy system.
Ukraine's energy sector is buckling under the intensity of recent Russian bombardment.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian air strikes had destroyed more than a third of it.
Iryna Vershchuk told her fellow citizens who have fled the war-torn country: "If it is possible, stay abroad for the time being" because "the situation will only get worse".
Russia stands by 'dirty bomb' claims
Russia is sticking to its accusations that Ukraine is planning to use a dirty bomb - an explosive device containing radioactive material.
Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, made the claims, without evidence, to the UN security council.
But Ukraine's allies - France, UK and the US - rejected Moscow's allegations as "transparently false".
A dirty bomb is sometime called a weapon of mass disruption - just 9g (0.3z) of radioactive material with explosives would make the whole of Manhattan, New York uninhabitable for decades, according to the Federation of American Scientists.
A city without clean drinking water
Ukraine's energy networks aren't the only infrastructure under Russian attack. For six months, homes in Ukraine's southern coastal city of Mykolaiv have been without clean drinking water.
Military and UN experts told the BBC that they believe Russian forces deliberately cut off the water supply last April.
Satellite imagery and data suggest the pipeline to the city was deliberately destroyed while under Russian control.
A UN expert said sabotage of the water pipeline would violate international humanitarian law.
US basketball star's appeal rejected
It seems there is no end in sight for US basketball star, Brittney Griner, whose appeal to lower her nine-year jail term for drugs charges was rejected by a Russian court.
The double Olympic champion was convicted in August of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil.
The sportswoman's lawyer, Alexander Boykov, said his team hoped that a prisoner exchange would be possible.
The White House called the legal proceedings a "sham".