Ukraine war: Wave of strikes hit major cities including Kyiv
- Published
Russia has launched massive missile strikes across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, causing power and water outages, Ukrainian officials say.
At least two blasts were reported in Kyiv. One resident told the BBC his district was now without electricity.
In the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, the local authorities said.
The strikes come after Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the annexed Crimea.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.