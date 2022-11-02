County Monaghan: Post-mortem examination due on man found outside hotel
A post-mortem examination is to be carried out later on a man whose body was found in Lossets, County Monaghan, on Tuesday morning.
His body was found outside the M Hotel on the Kingscourt Road following a call from a member of the public.
The hotel provides emergency accommodation for people seeking asylum in Ireland.
Irish broadcaster RTE is reporting the 25-year-old man was an asylum seeker of African origin.
It has also reported that the man appeared to have sustained a head injury.
Gardai (Irish police) are describing it as an unexplained death as they await the results of the tests.