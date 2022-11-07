Imre Arakas: Murder suspect to be extradited to Lithuania
- Published
A man jailed for conspiring to kill a man in Northern Ireland five years ago is to be extradited to Lithuania where he faces a separate murder charge.
Imre Arakas was imprisoned in the Republic of Ireland in 2018 after he admitted to conspiring with others to murder Belfast resident James Gately.
That murder plot was alleged to have been organised by the Kinahan cartel.
Having served his sentence, Arakas is currently sought over the murder of Deimantas Bugavicius in 2015.
Mr Bugavicius, who was 26, was shot 12 times in the fatal attack in Lithuania.
Arakas, 64, is originally from Estonia and his last address was in Sopruse, Tallinn.
As well as the 2015 murder charge, he is accused of firearms and conspiracy-related offences.
Arakis opposed his extradition to Lithuania but lost his case at the High Court in Dublin on Monday.
He was remanded in custody and will be extradited after 15 days unless he brings a further legal challenge.