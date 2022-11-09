Italy earthquake felt in several countries
- Published
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans.
Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties.
Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region and trains were halted around the city of Ancona because of suspected track damage.
Italian officials said the quake was 8km (5 miles) in depth.
It was felt in Rome in the west and Bologna in the north-east as well as across the Adriatic in Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The first and strongest tremor at 07:07 (06:07 GMT) was followed by a number of smaller shocks.
Qui siamo alla stazione di #Ancona dopo il #terremoto di magnitudo 5.7 questa mattina sulla costa marchigiana, in mare tra #Croazia e #Italia, profondità 8 km— Marco Ferraglioni (@MFerraglioni) November 9, 2022
#Marche#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HqHpTQsvXm
Fallen masonry was seen in the centre of Ancona and at the station, and residents rushed into the streets in panic. Italian reports said trains were suspended on several lines including between Ancona and the capital, Rome.
However, the fire brigade said it had not received any rescue requests.
Central Italy is one of Europe's most active earthquake regions. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake in 2016 killed 299 people, most of the them in the picturesque mountain village of Amatrice.